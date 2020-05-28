Reba McEntire, Jason Aldean and more sign on for star-studded CMT Celebrates Our Heroes line-up

CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artists of the Year Special is set to air next week, and the show is rounding out its star-studded lineup with a final list of performers.

Reba McEntire, Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, Jake Owen, Lee Brice and Zac Brown are the latest artists to be announced for the show. They’ll deliver performances from home to honor essential workers and those on the front lines of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to the country performers scheduled to participate, the event will feature a number of actors, too, including Scarlett Johansson, Sean Penn, Gary Sinise and Olivia Munn.

Previously-announced performers include Sam Hunt, Miranda Lambert, Florida Georgia Line, Luke Combs, Kane Brown, Tim McGraw and many more.

CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artists of the Year Special is set to air on June 3 at 8 p.m. ET. Additionally, viewers can visit CMTOneCountry.com for information about how to give back to those helping to fight the pandemic.

By Carena Liptak

