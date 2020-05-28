PBS Program to Honor Iconic Women of Country

PBS is releasing a program to honor the trailblazing women of country. It will air on June 1st & is called Iconic Women of Country.

The program will celebrate some of the founding women of country music, including Dolly Parton, Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, & many more.

For many years, female voices have been underrepresented on the country charts. Iconic Women is honoring the women who paved the way for today’s women of country music.

The Carrie’s, Miranda’s & Maren’s of the world, wouldn’t be where they are now, without the Dolly’s & Trisha’s.