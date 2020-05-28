Mason & Remy

PBS Program to Honor Iconic Women of Country

May 28, 2020
In this Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, photo Dolly Parton poses for the camera before a press conference at her 50th Opry Member Anniversary at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. The73-year-old actress, singer and songwriter, who first played the Opry when she was just a teenager, celebrated her 50th anniversary as a Grand Ole Opry member on Saturday. (Larry McCormack/The Tennessean via AP)

PBS is releasing a program to honor the trailblazing women of country. It will air on June 1st & is called Iconic Women of Country.

The program will celebrate some of the founding women of country music, including Dolly Parton, Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, & many more.

For many years, female voices have been underrepresented on the country charts. Iconic Women is honoring the women who paved the way for today’s women of country music.

The Carrie’s, Miranda’s & Maren’s of the world, wouldn’t be where they are now, without the Dolly’s & Trisha’s.