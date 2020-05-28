'One World: Together at Home' broadcast, featuring Keith Urban and more, nabs two Guinness World Records

This week, Guinness World Records revealed that the One World: Together at Home broadcast, which aired in April and featured a massive roster of performers from all genres, has set not one but two world records.

The international event, co-hosted by the World Health Organization and Global Citizen, has netted two new entries in the Guinness Book of World Records. It now holds the records for the most musical performers ever for a remote music festival, as well as the most money ever raised for charity at a remote music festival.

Keith Urban, Kacey Musgraves, Lady Antebellum and Maren Morris all offered from-home performances during the eight-hour event, six hours of which streamed online, and two hours of which aired on TV.

A total of 72 musical artists in all participated, including the likes of Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, Elton John and Taylor Swift.

The One World: Together at Home broadcast, which raised nearly $128 million for the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 relief efforts, was conceived to honor, inspire and support front-line healthcare workers and bring families together.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.