“Military crawls, obstacle courses”: Zac Brown went all out for his son’s video game-themed birthday part

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Zac Brown BandAnyone who’s spent a birthday in quarantine this year knows that it’s just not the same without friends, family and a big party. So Zac Brown Band frontman Zac Brown went above and beyond to make his son Alexander’s sixth birthday special.

“We set up our whole property like [the video game] Fortnite and had a party,” Zac explains to People. “Military crawls, obstacle courses…we had an awesome time.”

The Zac Brown Band is among the many country acts whose touring schedules were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic this year. In fact, they were among the first bands who made the call to entirely wipe their 2020 tour schedule clean and postpone live shows until next year.

While Zac has been open about his sadness and frustration at not being able to perform, the unexpected blessing of being able to spend more time with his five kids isn’t lost on the singer.

“I put my kids first always, and I put them first when I’m making my schedule, but it’s kind of erratic. So to be home and just be really super present and consistent with my kids has been great for them and it’s been great for me,” he points out.

Along with spending time with family, Zac is gearing up to re-release his solo album, The Controversy, which first dropped last year. Earlier this spring, he shared the music video for the pulsing, dance-driven “Dream Selling,” a collaboration with Poo Bear and Sasha Sirota. The album re-releases this Friday.

By Carena Liptak

