Ingrid Andress, Gabby Barrett land on 'Billboard'’s Grammy New Artist nominee watch list

ABC/Image Group LAIngrid Andress and Gabby Barrett have both been named as likely contenders to earn Grammy nominations for Best New Artist this year, according to a new list of potential nominees from Billboard.

The two rising artists have been neck-and-neck on the charts this spring. In April, Gabby hit number one on the Country Aircheck chart with her debut single, “I Hope.” The following week, Ingrid ascended to the top spot with “More Hearts Than Mine,” her own debut single. It marked the first time in that chart’s history that two debut solo female country artists had topped the chart for back-to-back weeks.

Ingrid and Gabby also both enjoyed success on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, with “I Hope” reaching number 16 and “More Hearts Than Mine” reaching number 30. Also, both performers are currently nominated in the category of New Female Artist of the Year at the upcoming ACM Awards.

Ingrid dropped her debut album, Lady Like, in March, to massive critical acclaim. The project became the highest-streaming female debut album of all time. For her part, Gabby is set to release her full-length debut, Goldmine, next month.

Ingrid and Gabby are the only country artists mentioned in Billboard’s all-genre list of potential Grammy nominees. Other acts mentioned include rising R&B star Summer Walker and rapper Doja Cat.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



