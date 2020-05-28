“If That Ain’t God”: Chris Young shares sneak peek into an unreleased, faith-focused new track

For some time now, Chris Young has been at work on his next album. Over the past year, he’s shared a handful of new tracks, including the lead single, “Raised on Country.”

Now, he’s offering fans a glimpse into the upcoming project’s more spiritual side with a clip of an unreleased tune, “If That Ain’t God.” Chris shared the first verse and chorus of his inspirational ballad on social media this week.

“If That Ain’t God” tells the story of a kid from his hometown who beat cancer. In its lyrics, Chris reflects on the importance of not taking life for granted, and recognizes God in the story of the young boy’s recovery.

“Don’t it make you wanna pray? Don’t it make you wanna live?” he sings in the song’s chorus. “If that ain’t God, if that ain’t God, I don’t know what is.”

It isn’t the first time that Chris has explored heavier subject matter in his music. His current single, “Drowning,” shares the singer’s real-life experience of grappling with grief after a close friend’s untimely death.

By Carena Liptak

“If That Ain’t God” … I don’t know what is pic.twitter.com/tNdPnZI9Fn — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) May 27, 2020

