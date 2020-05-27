WATCH: Tim McGraw Asks Fans To Send In Clips Of Mom For ‘I Called Mama’ Video

It was safe to assume country superstar Tim McGraw would be working on his “I Called Mama” video sooner rather than later. So when he called on his fans to submit clips and photos of their moms for the upcoming video shoot, they came through. Passionate fans from all over the globe sent in heartwarming reunions, surprise get togethers, and even social distancing visits. AND it turns out we get an appearance from his wife Faith Hill in the video!

Now that we have the finished product, see it for yourself here then skip to the New Country 92.3 Facebook page and tell us what you think!

