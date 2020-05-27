Tim McGraw hits home with emotional "I Called Mama" video

Big Machine RecordsTim McGraw has unveiled the sentimental video for his single, “I Called Mama,” featuring fan-submitted clips.

The video opens with Tim surprising a mother and daughter on a video call, leading into a series of emotional clips of fans honoring their own mothers.

Soldiers excitedly surprising their mothers and a nurse video chatting with her mom while on duty are some of the shots that add weight to the song’s message of honoring the valiant women who raise us.

A mother and daughter shedding tears through the window as the new mother holds her baby, children paying a socially-distanced visit to their parents and grandparents, and a bride on her wedding day holding a framed photo of her mother also capture the song’s message.

The singer completes the video with throwback photos of him and his mother, Elizabeth, along with home footage of Faith Hill, Tim’s wife and the mother of their three daughters.

“It’s a great reminder that hearing someone’s voice who knows you and loves you can help you get through anything,” Tim explains. “I think it’s at these very difficult times that music can help and the power of a song can give someone a moment of clarity or comfort, or just a smile. Especially now, when we seem to need it more than ever.”

“I Called Mama” was released on May 8.

By Cillea Houghton

