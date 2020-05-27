Thomas Rhett calls wife Lauren Akins his "hero" in candid motherhood photo

In Thomas Rhett‘s eyes, his wife Lauren Akins is a superwoman.

Thomas has long been vocal about his admiration for his wife, with whom he shares three young daughters. The country hitmaker took to Instagram to share yet another praiseworthy post in honor of Lauren: It’s a picture of her holding their three-month-old baby Lennon in her arms; her clothes are covered in spit-up.

“@laur_akins you are my hero,” Thomas captions the candid moment.

Many of the couple’s friends and fans were quick to chime in, with Tyler Hubbard‘s wife Hayley writing “Mine too love you Laur,” while Russell Dickerson, who is expecting a baby later this year with his wife Kailey, remarks “OHHH MUH GUH! Welp. That’s what I got to look forward too.”

“The truth about motherhood in one picture!” comments one fan, while another adds “Mommas are the original superheroes.”

Lennon was born in February, joining her two older sisters, four-year-old Willa and two-year-old Ada.

