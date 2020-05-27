Kenny Chesney Will Still Pay Employees After Postponing Tour

Kenny Chesney will continue to pay his 120 employees for the tour that they were supposed to be completing this summer.

“I’m not going to lie, it’s expensive. It’s affecting my life, I’m not gonna say it’s not,” Chesney said. “But I had to make a decision if I was gonna keep my lifestyle the way it was or if I’m gonna take care of my people.”” Chesney said.

Kenny has always been one of my favorite artists to see in concert, so it’s awesome to know that he is supporting his team during this difficult time. Can’t wait for the day he finally gets back to STL! – Kasey