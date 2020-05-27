'Here's to the Good Times,' again: Florida Georgia Line offers a '6-Pack' preview of fifth album

You’ll have to wait a little longer for Florida Georgia Line’s full-length follow-up to last year’s Can’t Say I Ain’t Country. But Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley are offering fans a taste of what’s ahead with their new 6-Pack EP.

“We’ve been workin’ on our fifth record for this past year,” Brian explains, “and we’re getting pretty close to being done.”

BK and Tyler wanted to give their fans a substantial preview of their next album, with tracks that showcase a variety of moods, from “a serious vibe” to “a party vibe” to “a love vibe.” Overall, BK says he and Tyler just wanted to “put a smile on the world’s face” as it deals with the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you love the FGL sound that goes all the way back to the duo’s debut smash, “Cruise,” then it sounds like the full-length album is made for you.

“I think the 6-Pack is an indication of what’s to come on this album,” Tyler says. “It’s kind of diverse, it’s well-rounded. It still has a little something for everybody, and that’s kind of what this album is.”

“It’s also kind of a throwback to where FGL started with our first album, Here’s to the Good Times,” he adds. “And we kinda think it sort of takes us on a journey.”

Florida Georgia Line’s 6-Pack features their top fifteen hit, “I Love My Country.”

By Stephen Hubbard

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.