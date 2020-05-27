Gabby Barrett receives congratulatory call from Trisha Yearwood

Coming off her debut number-one hit “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett received a special surprise from a trailblazing star who helped pave the way for her: Trisha Yearwood.

During a recent appearance on CMT Hot 20 Countdown, Gabby was surprised with a video message from Trisha, congratulating her on all the success.

“I’m just one chick singer to another telling you I’m really happy for you and congrats on your number one and I’m so proud of you, you’re awesome,” Trisha raved, much to Gabby’s excitement.

The country icon also offered some sage advice to the young star, encouraging Gabby to live in the moment and reiterate that there is a team of fellow female artists supporting her.

“It’s important that the next generation know that we’re in this with you and we’re here for you. You’re the next generation, you’ve got to carry the torch, that’s the plan,” Trisha adds, smiling.

Gabby will release her debut album, Goldmine, on June 19.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.