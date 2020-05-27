Cam preps "magical" new song, "Redwood Tree"

Cam has a new song she’s sharing with fans this week.

The California native revealed on social media that she’s releasing a track called “Redwood Tree” on Friday, which will be featured on her upcoming album.

The singer also shared the single’s cover art, which boasts a childhood photo of her in a pink dress sitting cross-legged in the yard, offering a closed-mouth smile to the camera.

“It’s heavy, magical, raw and heartfelt. One of the most personal songs off my upcoming album,” Cam says of “Redwood Tree” in a statement. “I’m being reminded just how special music is, and I am even more committed to giving you something meaningful.”

Cam is working on her sophomore album, which serves as the follow-up to her 2015 Untamed debut that included her breakthrough song, “Burning House.” She released the album’s lead single, “Till There’s Nothing Left,” in February.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.