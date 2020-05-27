Brad Paisley crashes Zoom call to thank Vanderbilt staff

Brad Paisley continues to pay it forward to the medical staff at Vanderbilt.

During the Nashville-based hospital’s 2020 State of Nursing event held earlier this month, Brad surprised the more than 600 nurses on the virtual call to share his appreciation for the powerful work they do, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’ve always had this feeling of just reassurance that Vanderbilt is in our town. I don’t think many cities our size have something this fine-tuned and and exquisite,” he declares in the just-released video.

The country star also delivered an acoustic performance of his song “No I in Beer” that includes a verse that proclaims, “To the farmers and the first responders/To the truck drivers shiftin’ gears/Every nurse that needs a break, let me buy you a drink/There ain’t no ‘I’ in beer.”

In April, Brad took part in the month-long program, Gratittunes, that saw artists and fans alike submitting uplifting songs to a special playlist that is played for the Vanderbilt staff on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Cillea Houghton

