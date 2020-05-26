Morgan Wallen Arrested In Nashville

Mason & Remy

May 26, 2020
ABC/Image Group LA

On Saturday night (May 23), Morgan Wallen was arrested at Kid Rock’s Big Honkey Tonk Broadway in Nashville, Tennessee. He was charged with public intoxication & disorderly conduct. The next day, he took to Twitter to explain himself to fans & apologize to anyone who may have been affected by his actions.