Morgan Wallen Arrested In Nashville
May 26, 2020
On Saturday night (May 23), Morgan Wallen was arrested at Kid Rock’s Big Honkey Tonk Broadway in Nashville, Tennessee. He was charged with public intoxication & disorderly conduct. The next day, he took to Twitter to explain himself to fans & apologize to anyone who may have been affected by his actions.
Hey y’all just wanted to clear the air. I went out downtown last night with a few old friends. After a couple bar stops, we were horse-playing with each other. We didn't mean any harm, and we want to say sorry to any bar staff or anyone that was affected.— morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) May 24, 2020
Thank you to the local authorities for being so professional and doing their job with class. Love y’all— morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) May 24, 2020