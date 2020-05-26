Morgan Wallen Arrested In Nashville

On Saturday night (May 23), Morgan Wallen was arrested at Kid Rock’s Big Honkey Tonk Broadway in Nashville, Tennessee. He was charged with public intoxication & disorderly conduct. The next day, he took to Twitter to explain himself to fans & apologize to anyone who may have been affected by his actions.

Hey y’all just wanted to clear the air. I went out downtown last night with a few old friends. After a couple bar stops, we were horse-playing with each other. We didn't mean any harm, and we want to say sorry to any bar staff or anyone that was affected. — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) May 24, 2020