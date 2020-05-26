Little Big Town raise a glass to "Wine, Beer, Whiskey" in new single

Little Big Town is getting swanky with their new single, “Wine, Beer, Whiskey.”

With a stomping, mariachi-esque melody anchored by a vibrant horn section, the lighthearted tune sees the group name-dropping a few of their famous friends, including Jose Cuervo, Jack Daniels and Captain Morgan, knowing they’ll carry them through any situation.

“The wine, the beer, the whiskey/Are the only things that fix me/I’m not saying it’s a problem/I can stop it if I wanna/But the wine, the beer, the whiskey/They always get me,” the band chants over an exuberant groove.

“Wine, Beer, Whiskey” is featured on LBT’s latest album, Nightfall, released in January. It debuted at number one the Billboard Top Country Albums chart.

In a Fireside Chat series discussing the creation process for Nightfall, Jimi Westbrook refers to “Wine, Beer, Whiskey” as a “party jam” that was written in roughly 30 minutes. “Every record should have levity on it,” adds Karen Fairchild. “You have to have that in life.”

Little Big Town will serve up the TV debut of the track with a performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition on June 1.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.