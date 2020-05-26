Garth Brooks to receive Songwriter Icon Award from National Music Publisher's Association

Garth Brooks is being honored for his talents as a songwriter.

The National Music Publishers’ Association (NMPA) will bestow Garth with its Songwriter Icon Award during a virtual ceremony in June. The award is given to artists who have made a significant impact on the craft of songwriting.

Garth will receive the award during NMPA’s Annual Meeting next month, which will be held virtually for the first time, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event usually takes place in New York City, the night before the annual Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony.

Garth is in some esteemed company: Past recipients of the Songwriter Icon Award include Bon Jovi, Steven Tyler, Alicia Keys, Pharrell and more.

The legendary country star was also honored for his songwriting craftsmanship when he was given the Library of Congress’ Gershwin Award for Popular Song earlier this year.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.