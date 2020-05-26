"Does to Me": Luke Combs and Eric Church ascend to number one on country chart

Luke Combs is back on top. The country superstar has clinched the number-one spot on the Billboard Country Airplay chart this week with his latest single, “Does to Me,” featuring Eric Church.

This marks Luke’s eighth consecutive number-one hit, a first-time feat in the chart’s history. It follows previous chart-toppers including “Even Though I’m Leaving,” “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” and “Beautiful Crazy.”

The dynamic duo shared the music video for the song last month, which features fan-submitted clips showcasing sentimental moments ranging from one’s wedding day to their first guitar.

“Does to Me” is the third single off Luke’s sophomore album, What You See Is What You Get, which that debuted at number one on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and all-genre Billboard 200 in 2019.

By Cillea Houghton

