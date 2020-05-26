Community Matters

In the wake of COVID-19, New Country 92.3 is doing our best to keep you informed when it comes to changes in our community. Below is a running list of press releases and announcements in regards to cancellations, modified hours, and more that have been provided.

Want to share something not on the list? Email your press release to rcook@newcountry923.fm.

Here is a list of St. Louis restaurants that are reopening their dining rooms … click HERE

Gov. Pritzker extends Illinois coronavirus stay-at-home order with modifications until May 30th. Read more HERE

As the COVID-19 pandemic brings unprecedented challenges to the St. Louis region, front line staff and administrative leaders from BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s Hospital remain united in their mission to support the St. Louis community. Read more here.











Mobile Food Markets Will Be in Your Community the Week of May 18 in Partnership with St. Louis Area Foodbank

With the introduction of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the number of people needing help with basic needs, including food, has exploded and will, more than likely, continue to grow for the foreseeable future. St. Louis Area Foodbank, which covers 14 counties in Missouri and 12 in Illinois, has ramped up its ability to serve thousands more by bringing in even more partners and volunteers by creating more Mobile Markets throughout its service area to help people who need food. Our goal is to distribute 10 million meals to area children, families, seniors, and other impacted individuals in the bi-state region by the end of June.

The list below shows mobile markets available to anyone who needs a helping hand for the week of May 18, 2020. Unlike a typical food pantry, no ID is needed for the mobile market service. In an effort to maintain social distancing and no contact service to keep you, the volunteers, and workers safe we ask that people who arrive by vehicle open their trunk and then stay in their vehicle until the food is placed in the trunk/cab. If you do not have a vehicle, please check with the organization hosting the mobile market to see if they are accepting walk-ups.

Mobile Markets typically last two to three hours or until supplies run out.

Mobile Markets for the week of May 18, 2020, are:

Monday, May 18, 10 a.m., Mobile Market, Fee Fee Baptist Church, 11330 St Charles Rock Rd., Bridgeton, 63044

Monday, May 18, 2 p.m., Mobile Market, Bailey Foundation, 8333 Fullerton Ave, St. Louis, 63132

Tuesday, May 19, 11 a.m., Mobile Market, Carbondale Towers, 1810 West Mills, Carbondale, 62901

Tuesday, May 19, 11 a.m., Mobile Market, Trinity Church, 3515 Shackleford, Florissant, 63031

Tuesday, May 19, 12 p.m., Mobile Market, Herculaneum UMC, 672 Main St., Herculaneum, 63048

Wednesday, May 20, 2 p.m., Mobile Market, Mission St. Louis, 3108 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 63107

Wednesday, May 20, 10 a.m., Mobile Market, Affinia South Broadway, 3930 South Broadway, St. Louis, 63118

Wednesday, May 20, 11 a.m., Mobile Market, Spanish Lakes, 11840 Bellefontaine Rd., St Louis, 63138

Thursday, May 21, 10 a.m., Mobile Market, Life Church Food Pantry, 1416 Larkin Williams Dr., Fenton, 63026

Thursday, May 21, 5 p.m., Mobile Market, Victory Church, 1 Victory Drive Pevely, 63070

Thursday, May 21, 11 a.m., Mobile Market, AJR Community Outreach, 3311 Pennsylvania Ave., St. Louis, 63118

Thursday, May 21, 1 p.m., Mobile Market, All Nations Resource Center, 6815 Page Blvd., St. Louis, 63133

Friday, May 22, 9 a.m., Mobile Market, Sharing Our Sources, 5555 St. Louis Mills Blvd., Hazelwood, 63042

Friday, May 22, 9 a.m., Mobile Market, Affinia, 1717 Biddle St., St. Louis, 63106

Friday, May 22, 10 a.m., Mobile Market, People’s Health, 5701 Delmar Ave., St. Louis, 63112

Friday, May 22, 3 p.m. Mobile Market, First Baptist of St. John, 8665 St. Charles Rock Rd., St. Louis, 63114

IT’S SHARK WEEK AT THE ST. LOUIS AQUARIUM! ENJOY VIRTUAL EARTH DAY, SHARK WEEK LIVE EVENTS & QUARANSTREAMS – Updated 4/20 10:30a

FastSigns of Bridgeton Offers Saint Louis Strong Signs To Support STL Area Food Bank – Updated 4/14 12p

THE FABULOUS FOX THEATRE POSTPONES HAMILTON ENGAGEMENT – Updated 4/10 2:10p

Arnold Food Pantry – FOOD DISTRIBUTION TODAY FROM 11:00 TO 2:30 – Updated 4/6 10a

St. Louis Wheel Turns Blue in Support of Healthcare Workers on Thursday, April 9 – Updated 4/8 6p



COVID-19 Pet Adoption & Fostering Uptick – HSMO’s Tips for New Pet Parents – Updated 4/7 10a

Adoptable Kittens Visit the St. Louis Aquarium – Updated 4/6 4:20p

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois Launches Digital Cookie Campaign: Eat. Share. Show Communities We Care. – Updated 4/2 2:50p

St. Louis Aquarium Foundation Announces Essay Contest – Updated 4/1 1p

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois Launches “Girl Scouts at Home” Virtual Program – Updated 4/1 11:40a

Cinema St. Louis Response to Covid-19 – Updated 4/1 10a

Make a Date for Breakfast with the Rays at the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station! Watch the Event & Ask Questions of the Animal Care Team on Facebook Live Tuesday, March 31 at 10:30 a.m. – Updated 3/30 5:15p

St. Charles County Parks virtual programming videos are available! – Updated 3/26 12p

Nine Network Ensures Local Educators and Caregivers Have Resources to Support Learning Continuity – Updated 3/26 12p

IHOP Delivers Your Favorites and Keeps Food and Customer Safety First – Updated 3/25 2p

Humane Society of Missouri Offers Curbside Pet Pickup Starting Tomorrow (Wednesday, March 25) – Updated 3/24 4:45p

ADDITIONAL ST. CHARLES COUNTY PARKS FACILITIES AND AMENITIES SHUT DOWN – Updated 3/24 4:30p

Operation Food Search Hunger Relief Efforts – Updated 3/24 12p

Feeling healthy & well? Please make an appointment to give blood or platelets. As fears about the new coronavirus rise, lower donor participation could harm the availability of lifesaving blood products for patients in need – Updated 3/23 3:30p

Turning Our Community into A Pet Shelter: Metro St. Louis Steps Up for the Animals – Updated 3/23 11:50a

Take a Virtual Visit to the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station! Watch the “QuaranStream” Live on Facebook Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays, 10 – 11 a.m. – Updated 3/23 10a

Missouri Chamber launches campaign in support of struggling local businesses – Updated 3/20 10:25a

Domino’s® Stores Across Greater St. Louis Looking to Hire 900 Team Members – Updated 3/20 9:30a

Hamburger Mary’s St. Louis Announces Diva Drive Up! Have your Favorite Mary’s Diva Deliver Your Order Curbside with a Show! – Updated 3/20 9:30a

Have a Virtual Breakfast With Coconut the Sloth at the St. Louis Aquarium – Updated 3/19 9:30a

All Denny’s St. Louis Locations Offering $0 Delivery Fees + Delivery/Take Out Only – Updated 3/18 7p

COVID-19 Updates from HSMO: Appointment-Only Visits; Waived and Discounted Adoption Fees – Updated 3/18 3p

The Client Choice Food Pantry At Sts. Joachim And Ann Care Service Remains Open – Updated 3/18 3p

ST. CHARLES COUNTY PARKS CANCELS PROGRAMS THROUGH APRIL 3; PARKS REMAIN OPEN – Updated 3/18 2p