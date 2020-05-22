Mason & Remy
St. Louis NASA Astronaut to Go To Space
Next Wednesday, May 27th, at 3:33pm, Bob Behnken & other NASA astronauts will be taking off in the Crew Dragon Spacecraft from Launch Complex 39A in Florida.
They’re ready. Are you? Today #LaunchAmerica astronauts Robert Behnken and @astro.doug arrived at @nasakennedy in Florida to start final preparations for liftoff. On May 27, they’ll make history in the first launch of American astronauts from American soil in nearly a decade. Click the link in bio to learn more.
The @spacex Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket are at the launchpad. Next week: a new era of human spaceflight begins. 🚀🇺🇸 Two @nasaastronauts, Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley (@astro.doug) will be the first to fly aboard the Crew Dragon. This mission, targeted for liftoff Wednesday, May 27 at 4:33 p.m. EDT from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center, will serve as an end-to-end demonstration of SpaceX’s crew transportation system. Our astronauts will once again launch on an American rocket from American soil to the International Space Station, for the first time since the conclusion of the Space Shuttle Program in 2011. Image Credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls #rocket #spacecraft #nasa #spacex #launchamerica