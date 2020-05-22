“Single Saturday Night”: Cole Swindell toasts nights to remember in his feel-good new track

It’s been a while since Cole Swindell fans got a taste of new music from the “Love You Too Late” star, but now he’s back with the uptempo and summer-ready “Single Saturday Night.”

The irrepressible anthem tells the story of a guy thinking back on his last night out as a single man, which also happens to be the same evening he met his leading lady. Cole says he hopes the song’s bubbly subject matter will help fans take their minds off of a stressful and uncertain time, and give them something to dance along to as they head into warmer months.

“I am excited to have some good news to share with fans with the release of ‘Single Saturday Night,’ the singer says. “The past few months have been hard for everyone and I wanted to give the fans something fun to kick off summer.”

It will likely still be a while before Cole has the chance to introduce fans to his new song in person. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he’s rescheduled the remaining dates on his headlining Down to Earth tour for this fall, and his planned opening spot on Thomas Rhett’s Center Point Road Tour has been pushed to 2021.

Still, Cole is making the most of quarantine. The singer says he’s been using the unexpected free time to polish some new music, including “Single Saturday Night.”

“Y’all crank this one up and have a great weekend wherever you are in the world. Here’s to you and your last single Saturday night…and mine…whenever that day comes,” he wrote on social media upon the song’s release.

