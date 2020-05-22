Kane Brown teases an upcoming collaboration with his wife, but it’s not a baby

Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn have a surprise for fans coming soon, but it’s not baby number two. The singer hinted at a potential collaboration with Katelyn on Twitter this week, writing simply, “Kane Brown featuring Katelyn Brown in the works.”

The news immediately got fans buzzing, especially since some wondered if the singer was hinting at a forthcoming pregnancy announcement. The couple welcomed their first child, Kingsley, back in October of 2019, and Kane has since posted a number of adorable photos and videos proving just how much he loves being a dad.

“This feels like a sneaky way to announce that Kingsley is gonna be a big sis,” replied one Twitter user to Kane’s collaboration tease. But Kane made it very clear that he and Katelyn aren’t in a rush to add to their family anytime in the near future.

“HAHAHA NO SIR,” he responded.

That leaves a few other possibilities, the most exciting of which might be new music. While Kane’s musical skill is world famous, not as many people are aware that Katelyn is also a talented performer who was trying to establish a career of her own as a pop and R&B singer when the couple met. While she’s said she has no plans to return to a solo career at this point in her life, it’s possible that a new duet with Kane could spotlight her vocal talents.

For his part, Kane has proven his versatility with a number of different collaborations. Most recently, he teamed up with Thomas Rhett and Ava Max for a song on the soundtrack of SCOOB!, the newest Scooby-Doo movie.

Kane brown featuring Katelyn Brown in the works ❤️😎 — Kane Brown (@kanebrown) May 21, 2020

