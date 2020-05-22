CMT’s Feed The Front Line LIVE

Feed The Front Line LIVE, Presented by CMT took place on Wednesday, May 20th. CMT brought together the biggest names in country music to raise money & awareness for nonprofit Feed The Frontline.

The lineup included; Billy Ray Cyrus, Blanco Brown, Brad Paisley, Brett Young, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Cassadee Pope, Caylee Hammack, Chase Rice, Clay Walker, Cody Alan (cameo), Dustin Lynch, Dylan Scott, Grace Potter, Faith Hill, Ingrid Andress, Jimmie Allen, Jon Pardi, Jordan Davis, Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney, Kip Moore, Lee Brice, Lori McKenna, Matt Quinn of Mt. Joy, Peyton Manning (cameo), RaeLynn, Restless Road, Rita Wilson, Russell Dickerson, Ryan Tannehill (cameo), Sam Williams, Scotty McCreery, Sheryl Crow, Shy Carter, Tenille Townes, The Warren Brothers + Lance Miller, Tim McGraw and Tucker Beathard.

