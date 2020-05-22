Brett Eldredge decides to have a “Good Day,” no matter what, in uplifting new video

Amid the stress of everyday life, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, it can be difficult to see the positive side of things. But Brett Eldredge is reminding fans to remain optimistic in his music video for “Good Day.”

“I wrote this song when I was searching to find positivity in my life instead of focusing on a day being dark and stormy and your emotions being in a tough spot,” he explained to People, which premiered the clip.

For Brett, finding his way out of that negative spiral meant making a conscious decision to focus on the good things in life.

“I make the decision to have a good day, even in the darkness, and that awareness gives me a better outlook on life,” he says.

“Good Day” follows Brett’s newest single, “Gabrielle,” which he shared last month, along with two other new tracks. The new batch of tunes belong to the singer’s next full album, Sunday Drive, which is due for release in July.

