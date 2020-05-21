Tim McGraw scraps 2020 Here on Earth Tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Tim McGraw is the latest country star to cancel tour plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The singer first broke the news via his fan text message service, explaining that while he wouldn’t be able to perform live for fans as scheduled this summer, he was working closely with his team to explore other possibilities and find creative ways to stay connected.

Tim then shared his update on social media, where he noted that the cancellation was a difficult decision he didn’t take lightly.

“I hope my live shows are proof enough of how much I absolutely love performing for you guys,” he wrote. “I’m so sad to have to cancel this year’s Here on Earth Tour but everyone’s safety has to be the top priority.”

Originally scheduled to begin in July, Tim’s Here on Earth trek would have featured Midland and Ingrid Andress as openers. Luke Combs was also billed as a special guest for two stadium shows in the fall.

It would have been the superstar’s first big tour since he re-signed with his longtime label home, Big Machine Records, where he enjoyed considerable success in the 2010s. Tim has been working on his next studio project, also called Here on Earth, which is expected to arrive in the fall.

Earlier this May, he shared his powerful and poignant new song “I Called Mama,” a ballad from his upcoming album.

