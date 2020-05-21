Keith Urban Is Redefining Concerts In 2020

After his front-line directed concert at the Stardust Drive-In Movie Theater in Watertown, Tennessee on May 14, Keith Urban has made headlines & traction with the socially distant evolution of concerts.

That first show went over so well, that Keith & his team decided to do more. They will continue to present them as a drive-in theater style, but put a tailgate party swing on it.

Keith says, “It actually resembled a tailgate party more than a drive in. And I thought, well, that’s really what we’re doing. Our fans have been doing tailgate parties forever before the concert. The only thing that’s changed is the tailgate party will now be the concert. We’ll just bring the stage out to them. They can just hang where they are.”