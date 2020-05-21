Jason Aldean pushes tour dates to 2021, but promises to return “bigger and louder than ever”

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Jason Aldean is pumping the brakes on the rest of his 2020 We Back Tour. The singer says the trek will resume in 2021.

“The health and safety of my fans, my band and crew and all the local workers in your town who help pull off our shows each night is something we’re not going to gamble on,” he explained on social media this week.

Still, when it is safe for him to return to the stage, Jason promised that the We Back Tour will resume in full force.

“I can promise you we’ll get new dates as soon as we can and that me and the boys will be back next year bigger and louder than ever,” he added.

Jason first postponed an earlier swath of tour dates back in mid-March, when stay-at-home restrictions prompted the first wave of concert cancellations. Like many artists, he held out on scrapping the full tour at that time, in hopes that the virus danger might pass by summer.

Unfortunately, the pandemic is still preventing large mass gatherings from taking place, and a second wave of cancelled tour dates have now wiped many country stars’ 2020 tour calendars clean.

