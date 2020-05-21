Garth Brooks bumps his Charlotte stadium stop to October 2020

ABC/Randy HolmesBy CARENA LIPTAK, ABC News

Amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, Garth Brooks has announced that his upcoming show in Charlotte, North Carolina will be postponed. Previously scheduled for June 13, the concert is now set to take place on October 10.

When tickets for Garth’s Charlotte show originally went on sale back in December, the Bank of America stadium venue sold out in just 90 minutes, with a whopping 74,000 tickets purchased. It was set to be the venue’s largest-ever paid audience, and is the only stop in the Carolinas planned for Garth’s current Stadium Tour.

It’s actually not the first time Garth has had to reschedule his Charlotte date. He first planned to play the stadium on May 2, but pushed that date back a month when stay-at-home orders first took effect in March.

At that time, the country superstar also postponed a stop at Cincinnati’s Paul Brown Stadium from May 16 to June 27. Garth set an all-time record for the city when he sold out that venue’s 70,000 tickets in just 75 minutes.

There is no word yet on whether the Cincinnati show will go on as planned, though Garth has said previously that he’s keeping a close eye on local restrictions and mandates. Last month, in an episode of his Facebook series Inside Studio G, the singer reflected that he understands why fans might not feel comfortable gathering in groups right now.

“The second that they let us go, we’ll do it,” Garth explained of his mindset regarding live shows. “And again — it’s your choice from there. Be safe, and do what makes you feel good.”

