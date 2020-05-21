Florida Georgia Line and more to unite for all-star national anthem performance during Indy 500 special

Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Sheryl Crow, Thomas Rhett and a slew of other country artists will unite for an epic, remote rendition of the national anthem during the broadcast of NBC’s Indy 500 Special: Back Home Again this weekend.

Brantley Gilbert, Justin Moore, Brett Young, Carly Pearce and Mike Eli of the Eli Young Band are also among the long list of artists slated to participate in the performance. Each of them recorded their part from home, in adherence with social distancing guidelines.

The Memorial Day broadcast will feature a re-airing of the Indy 500’s 2019 race, with commentary from sportscaster Mike Tirico.

The special coverage comes on Sunday, May 24, the same day that the 2020 Indy 500 was originally scheduled to take place. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that event has been postponed until August 23.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.