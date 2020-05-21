“Class of Bootleggers”: Luke Combs curated a special playlist for the graduating class of 2020

ABC/Image Group LA

By CARENA LIPTAK, ABC News

For the graduates of 2020, celebrations look a whole lot different now that the COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult for friends and family to mark the milestone in person. But Luke Combs is one of a number of artists coming together to make the experience special with a new, personally-curated playlist on Spotify.

For his playlist, “Luke Combs’ Class of Bootleggers,” the country superstar samples musical heroes like Eric Church and Kenny Chesney while also throwing in a little Southern rock, courtesy of Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Luke also adds some graduation classics, like Vitamin C’s “Graduation (Friends Forever).” Additionally, Luke samples his own catalogue for the playlist, including his most recent release, the pandemic-inspired “Six Feet Apart.”

The “Class of Bootleggers” playlist is part of the Spotify Yearbook, a group of artist-curated playlists. Rapper Megan Thee Stallion, pop icons The Jonas Brothers and more also offer their own selections.

Each playlist features a photograph of the artist who curated it during their real-life graduation, and Luke’s is predictably goofy: It’s a close-up shot of a younger version of the star, who makes a silly face at the camera while wearing his graduation cap.

