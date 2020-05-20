St. Louis Blues Dominate Fortnite Tournament – Make $100k for Local Charities

Vince Dunn, Jordan Kyrou, and Robert Thomas finished FIRST in the Fortnite NHLPA Open tournament. They won $100k which goes to charity. They’ll donate $50k to St. Louis Children’s Hospital, $25k to the St. Louis Area Foodbank and $25k to muscular dystrophy research.

100K for charity!!!! 💰 LETS GOOO pic.twitter.com/ic970J8NRR — Vince Dunn (@vince_dunn) April 23, 2020

These guys are always up for some healthy competition!