St. Louis Blues Dominate Fortnite Tournament – Make $100k for Local Charities
May 20, 2020
Vince Dunn, Jordan Kyrou, and Robert Thomas finished FIRST in the Fortnite NHLPA Open tournament. They won $100k which goes to charity. They’ll donate $50k to St. Louis Children’s Hospital, $25k to the St. Louis Area Foodbank and $25k to muscular dystrophy research.
Another 100K let’s go!!! 🏆💰👆🏻 @JordanKyrou @RThomas_27 pic.twitter.com/mtfXBlKwKr— Vince Dunn (@vince_dunn) May 18, 2020
100K for charity!!!! 💰 LETS GOOO pic.twitter.com/ic970J8NRR— Vince Dunn (@vince_dunn) April 23, 2020
These guys are always up for some healthy competition!