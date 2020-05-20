Luke Bryan Surprises Pandemic Nurse On GMA

Luke Bryan gave a very deserving front-liner & super fan a sweet surprise on Good Morning America.

Luke thanked pandemic nurse, Cassidy Gubin, “Thank you for everything you are doing on the frontline, you’re inspiring people like us. We’re told to sit home, and you’re told to go straight into the hospital where actively sick patients are, so you are certainly a hero to me.”

Cassidy was shocked to see her favorite artist as he joined the video call & said, “You have no idea how much that means to me, and thank you so much for your music because it’s all I listen to, it always makes me smile.”