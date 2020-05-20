Keith Urban dishes about how Nicole Kidman broke her ankle

It’s hard enough trying to stay in the house during quarantine, imagine having to nurse a broken ankle on top of it. That’s the story of Nicole Kidman‘s life right now, but Keith Urban shared that she’s actually taking it pretty well.

During a chat with the Australian talk show The Project, Keith explained how the Big Little Lies actress acquired the injury.

“About five weeks ago she was running around the neighborhood as she does and just didn’t see a pothole and rolled her ankle and got a small break in her ankle,” he said. “And so she’s been relegated to the boot for the last handful of weeks and is still sort of getting through it.”

“Her spirits have been amazing, I gotta say,” he added. “She’s been handling it way better than I would’ve.”

Both Nicole and Keith have extended family in Australia and can’t wait until they are able to travel to see them, in the meantime though, they’ve been staying at the Nashville home with their two daughters — 11-year-old Sunday and 9-year-old Faith.

Meanwhile, Keith is finding creative ways to stay busy and stay connected to his fans. Last week, he performed his first socially distanced drive-in concert to an audience of health care and front line workers.

