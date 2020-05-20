It's a 'Wild World': Kip Moore launches digital scavenger hunt as he prepares to release his new album

Releasing a new album in the midst of a global pandemic presents unique challenges, but Kip Moore has always been the kind of artist who thinks outside the box. As he readies his next project, Wild World, for release at the end of May, Kip is coming up with creative ways to get fans involved.

He’s just launched a digital scavenger hunt. Over the course of this week, he’ll pose six trivia questions that challenge fans’ knowledge of his music and goings-on.

Kip has already unveiled two of the multiple-choice questions, including “On August 1, 2019, what famous country music duo was I hanging out with?” The options? Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay, Brooks and Dunn and High Valley.

You can sign up to win a custom merch package and follow along as Kip continues to reveal more of his scavenger hunt questions on social media.

Kip has already unveiled several of the songs on his forthcoming new project, including, most recently, “Red White Blue Jean American Dream.” He’s also planning the release of a new documentary, 7 Days at the Rock, which will chronicle the time he’s spent quarantined at his rock climbing facility and lodge in East Kentucky.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.