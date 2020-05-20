ICYMI: Justin Moore Launches New Podcast With His Tour Manager

Seems like everyone is jumping into the podcast business these days, especially with all this new found time on our hands. Justin Moore is no exception, creating The Justin Moore Podcast, in which he’ll be teaming up with longtime friend/tour manager JR Runnels. He went to Instagram to share the news on Tuesday, saying, “As an artist, I’m always seeking opportunities to connect in more ways, with our fans and friends we have made over the years through our music.”

He goes onto say, “Most know, I’m not the most technologically savvy guy on the planet. Nonetheless, we are always looking to provide more content for everyone. The Justin Moore Podcast is something I’ve thought about doing for a number of years now. That said, this additional time I’ve had off the road, has allowed me to devote a lot of time to developing the podcast over the recent months. I’m excited to be able to talk life, family, music, sports, and with some of my friends in our industry and beyond, while sharing it with our wonderful fans. Especially, to be able to do it alongside my brother on the road and off, in my tour manager JR Runnels. It’s just the beginning, and we look forward to this new journey. I hope everyone is as excited to tune in every week, as we are to record them each week from home or the road, soon hopefully. Happy listening, cheers! Now, go subscribe!!! First episode out NOW! Link in bio —Thanks.”

