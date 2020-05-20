“I wasn’t ready for this”: George Strait admits he's frustrated in the face of halted 2020 tour plans

After wrapping his Cowboy Rides Away farewell tour a few years ago, George Strait intentionally took some time off the road in order to recalibrate and rest. But since then, he’s been slowly amping back up to a comfortable touring pace, playing a few shows a year, and he was excited to continue that routine in 2020. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“I wasn’t ready for this,” George admits to Billboard. “To have this horrible thing come up and slap us all right in the face really sucks. I can’t wait to play with my band again in front of thousands of people. I’m addicted to that.”

Most recently, the King of Country canceled two stadium shows he had on the books for this August. Those shows are now scheduled for the summer of 2021.

Though he’s not shy about saying how frustrated he is that his live appearances had to be postponed, George is trying to keep perspective on the pandemic. In fact, he has some words of encouragement for fans struggling during this uncertain time.

“This is going to be over at some point and we’re going to be back to the way things were a couple months ago. I really believe that,” he stresses. “It will take a little time but we can do it. Keep your chin up. Pray hard.”

