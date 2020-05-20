Mason & Remy, Uncategorized

Home » Here’s How The First Indoor Socially Distant Concert Went

Here’s How The First Indoor Socially Distant Concert Went

May 20, 2020
Screen Shot 2020-05-20 at 7.09.00 AM

On May 18th, Travis McReady played the first indoor socially distant concert since the COVID-19 pandemic began, at a venue in Arkansas.

The venue was sanitized, & attendees were mandated to wear masks & have their temperature taken at the door. In order to keep guests socially distant, there was caution tape laid across most seats & bathroom stalls.