Here’s How The First Indoor Socially Distant Concert Went
May 20, 2020
On May 18th, Travis McReady played the first indoor socially distant concert since the COVID-19 pandemic began, at a venue in Arkansas.
The venue was sanitized, & attendees were mandated to wear masks & have their temperature taken at the door. In order to keep guests socially distant, there was caution tape laid across most seats & bathroom stalls.
Are you still excited for live country music to return? https://t.co/9MHXPjCHXL— Taste of Country (@TasteOfCountry) May 20, 2020