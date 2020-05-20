Country Music Hall of Fame cancels in-person events through July 31

Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum is continuing to limit group gatherings in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. In-person events — including performances, screenings, summer camps, internship program and family programming — have all been canceled through July 31.

When the Hall of Fame first closed its doors in mid-March, they planned on the shutdown lasting through the end of that month. However, as the pandemic continued to threaten public safety, they extended those closures through April 31, and then through May 31.

Now, as the state of Tennessee begins the gradual process of re-opening, the Hall of Fame is continuing to take precautions. While in-person events at the facility will not take place at least until mid-summer, the Hall’s website still states that as of now, the museum is planning to re-open for general entry in June.

Meanwhile, the museum is planning a full line-up of virtual events. Country fans can continue to get their Hall of Fame fix by listening to the museum’s Voices in the Hall podcast, watching its weekly Songwriter Sessions live on Instagram, and participating in a variety of family-friendly online workshops.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.