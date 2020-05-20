Blake Shelton Trolls Nick Jonas On The Voice

Blake Shelton loves to make ‘frenemies’ in the music world – whether it’s trolling them online or making jabs on ‘The Voice’, he’s always getting a laugh out of fans.

Nick Jonas joined ‘The Voice’ during the same season as the COVID-19 pandemic. During the season finale last night, Blake Shelton took that as an opportunity to ‘blame’ Jonas for recent changes to the show.

“Ever since Nick Jonas has joined this show, it hasn’t been the same,” Shelton quipped. “We can’t even be in the same room as that guy. It is what it is. So if he comes back, maybe we’ll have to do it all from our homes again, which is fine with me,” Shelton joked.