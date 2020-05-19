Thomas Rhett shifts 'Center Point Road' Tour to 2021

Thomas Rhett is postponing his concert dates to 2021.

Named after his chart-topping 2019 album, the Center Point Road Tour will shift from its original spring 2020 start to summer 2021. The trek will now kick off on June 3 in New Hampshire and keep him on the road through August. It’s currently scheduled to wrap on August 28 in Bristow, Virginia. Dates for the shows in Boise, Salt Lake City and Tampa are to be decided.

Cole Swindell will open on a series of dates, along with other artists that will be announced at a later date.

In a message to his fans, Thomas says “this decision was made with the health, safety and well-being of our fans, touring crew and venue staff as our priority” as the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets purchased for the original shows will be accepted at the new dates.

