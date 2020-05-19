Ryan Hurd, Tenille Townes & more sign on for St. Jude livestream

Sony Music Nashville has partnered with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for a new livestream series, #SingForStJude.

Ryan Hurd, Matt Stell and Tenille Townes are among the artists from the label who will perform three-song sets on their social media pages that will then be cross-posted by St. Jude in an effort to bring music to fans while generating donations for the hospital. St. Jude provides treatment to children with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses, never sending a bill to the families.

Tenille is performing today at 5 p.m. ET, with Lanco‘s Brandon Lancaster on deck to perform Thursday at 5 p.m. ET. Mitchell Tenpenny, Matt and Jameson Rodgers will perform next week. Niko Moon, Adam Doleac and Ryan close out the series with performances on June 1, 3 and 5, respectively, at 5 p.m. ET.

