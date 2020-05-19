George Strait offers virtual happy hour to benefit restaurants

George Strait is doing his part to give back to restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic.

George’s tequila brand Codigo has partnered with fundraising organization Omaze to offer a lucky fan the chance to win a virtual happy hour with the country king himself.

During the video chat, the “Give it Away” hitmaker will share a virtual libation and sign a pair of custom Código 1530 cowboy boots for the winner. The fan will also receive a pair of VIP tickets to a future Strait show.

Donations raised throughout the contest will benefit the James Beard Foundation’s “Open For Good”campaign, which lends support to locally owned, independent restaurants affected by the pandemic.

“I don’t actually own a restaurant or bar but I have spent some time in both. I think during this time especially we have come to appreciate what they do on a daily basis for us all. We’re all trying to think of ways we can help,” George tells Billboard. “These guys need our support right now, and I encourage all my fans to give back and enter for their chance to win.”

The contest is open now through June 19.

