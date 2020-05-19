Mason & Remy, Uncategorized, Video
Aldean, Akins & FGL Kids Pass the Toddler Temptation Test
May 19, 2020
Country music kids Memphis Aldean, Ada James, Forrest Decker & Olivia Hubbard were all put to the Toddler Temptation Test by their parents.. and passed!
The idea is for each parent to sit their toddler down, with a bowl of candy in front of them. However, the kiddos have to test their patience by not touching or eating the candy until “their parents come back from the bathroom”.
#Toddlercandychallenge— Jessie James Decker (@JessieJDecker) May 16, 2020
Did he wait ? #toddlerchallenge #toddlercandychallenge #toddlertemptationchallenge pic.twitter.com/fyBJewQgYW