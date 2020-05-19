Mason & Remy, Uncategorized, Video

Home » Aldean, Akins & FGL Kids Pass the Toddler Temptation Test

Aldean, Akins & FGL Kids Pass the Toddler Temptation Test

May 19, 2020
Screen Shot 2020-05-19 at 6.24.26 AM

Country music kids Memphis Aldean, Ada James, Forrest Decker & Olivia Hubbard were all put to the Toddler Temptation Test by their parents.. and passed!

The idea is for each parent to sit their toddler down, with a bowl of candy in front of them. However, the kiddos have to test their patience by not touching or eating the candy until “their parents come back from the bathroom”.