'6-Pack': Florida Georgia Line unpacks track listing for new EP

Florida Georgia Line has unveiled the track list for their upcoming EP, 6-Pack.

In addition to the previously released “I Love My Country” and “Beer:30,” which the duo previewed on social media, the project consists of titles “Ain’t Worried Bout It,” “Countryside,” “U.S. Stronger” and “Second Guessing.”

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley had a hand in writing four of the album’s half dozen tracks, including “Second Guessing,” which they chose while serving as the featured artist on the show Songland.

“This 6-Pack is like a variety pack — there is a little something for everybody: a love song, party songs, and songs that bring us together,” FGL explains. “We’ve been working real hard in the studio, and are just super excited to have new music out.”

6-Pack is available for pre-order today ahead of its Friday release. It preludes the duo’s forthcoming album, expected later this year.

