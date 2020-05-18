Luke Bryan serves up "One Margarita" on 'American Idol'

Luke Bryan called for “One Margarita” on the American Idol finale.

During the final episode of season three last night, the country superstar offered up a light-hearted performance of his current single that brought viewers straight from their couches to the beach.

Propped in front of a green screen, Luke lip syncs and dances along to the song as the music video plays in the background. His band also comes in, performing their respective instruments with a backdrop of of people partying on the beach, and a beautiful sunset over the water.

The performance is capped with appearances by Luke’s fellow American Idol judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, who are grooving to the song from their homes.

“One Margarita” is featured on Luke’s upcoming album, Born Here Live Here Die Here. It’s currently in the top 15 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

