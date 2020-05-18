Chris Stapleton moves All-American Road Show to 2021

Chris Stapleton is postponing his All-American Road Show to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Grammy-winning singer/songwriter announced today that dates for the tour, which was originally supposed to run from March through October 2020, will now be moved to summer of 2021 for the safety and health of his fans and touring family.

The Road Show will begin on June 5 at the Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino, California and continue through November 11 when it wraps in Orlando, Florida.

Chris’ show at Truist Park in Atlanta, originally set for July 18, has been cancelled, but he does plan to perform in the city sometime next year. His rescheduled sets at the famed Wrigley Field in Chicago and Global Life Field in Arlington, Texas will be announced at a later date.

“We miss seeing your faces in the crowd, hearing your voices and sharing the moments that we can only have when we come together in music,” Chris says in a joint statement with his wife and music partner, Morgane Stapleton. “We hope to see you next year. Until then we wish you all good health & safety. Stay strong & God bless.”

For the full list of updated shows, visit Chris’ official website.

