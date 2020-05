Caught on an Instagram video, Thomas Rhett’s daughters Willa Gray (4) & Ada James (2) were playing dress up in the kitchen when one of them made a funny comment.

From the background, you can hear Thomas Rhett yell to the girls about the mess they made, when Willa Gray states, “The King is not happy”.

Surprised, Lauren Akins quickly reacts telling Willa not to say that in front of him!