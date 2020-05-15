“On Me”: Thomas Rhett and Kane Brown’s 'SCOOB! The Album' single is here

The newest addition to the beloved Scooby Doo animated franchise, SCOOB!, arrives today, and with it comes a star-studded companion album featuring a new team-up from Thomas Rhett, Kane Brown and “Sweet but Psycho” pop star Ava Max.

The bouncy, pop-laced new song, “On Me,” offers a message of support, solidarity and friendship, promising to stick up for all the members of your gang, no matter what.

“You can count on me, one, two, three/Make it easy for you, A, B, C/And if you want to, tell me what you’re gonna do/You can put it all, put it all on me,” the artists sing in the song’s feel-good chorus.

The track gets a colorful video treatment, too, with live-action footage of the three stars interspersed with clips from the animated film.

SCOOB! The Album consists of 12 tracks, featuring a wide range of stars from different genres coming together to tell the Scooby Doo story. “On Me” is the newest single to come from the project. Earlier this week, pop mainstay Charlie Puth and Nashville star Lennon Stella released the leading single from the soundtrack, “Summer Feelings.”

SCOOB! The Album comes out in full today, as does the movie itself.

