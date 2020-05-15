Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockIn case you missed it, Travis Denning celebrated the release of his debut EP, Beer’s Better Cold, with a virtual release party on social media last night. The EP drops in full today.

British country group The Shires premiered their acoustic music video for “About Last Night” this week. The song comes off of the band’s most recent album, Good Years.

The second annual All the Best Fest, an event curated by Americana great John Prine, has been postponed until 2021. The legendary singer, who was scheduled to headline the event, died last month of complications related to COVID-19. When it takes place next year, the event will serve as a tribute to John with performances from Steve Earle, Jason Isbell, Margo Price and more.

