LISTEN: Travis Denning Talks New EP ‘Beer’s Better Gold’ OUT TODAY

Nashville’s Travis Denning released his much anticipated debut EP on Friday titled Beer’s Better Cold as he taps into his “storytelling skills” (Variety) on the collection as he continues to release more music to meet fan demand. One of those stories you’ve heard as his current single “After A Few,” which is currently making its way up to the top of the charts, and soon to be first Number 1 song.

“Beer’s Better Cold is really just the first snapshot and chapter of the music I want to bring to the table pretty much through my whole career,” says Travis. “It touches on where I come from, obviously the party we bring on stage every night, and of course, love – the good parts and even the heartbreak. So, I hope everybody sees a big side of me when they hear this whole EP.”

BEER’S BETTER COLD EP track list:

1. “Where That Beer’s Been”

(Rhett Akins, Travis Denning, Chris Stevens, Jeremy Stover)

2. “After A Few”

(Kelly Archer, Travis Denning, Justin Weaver)

3. “ABBY”

(Ashley Gorley, Matt Jenkins, Chase McGill)

4. “Tank Of Gas And A Radio Song”

(Travis Denning, Nathan Spicer, Shane Minor)

5. “Beer’s Better Cold”

(Scooter Carusoe, Travis Denning, Cole Taylor)

6. “Sittin’ By A Fire”

(Rhett Akins, Travis Denning, Jeremy Stover)

